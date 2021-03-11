NAB has raised its forecasts for USD/JPY

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

National Australia Bank revise its projections for USD/JPY:

  • end-June to 108 (from 102 previously)
  • end-September 108 (101)
  • end-December 110 (101)
NAB citing:

  • widening 10-year U.S.-Japan sovereign bond spread in both nominal and real terms
  • constraining of Japan’s economic recovery by another extension of Tokyo’s state of emergency
  • Japan's recovery will lag other major economies
  •  is reinforcing the view that the nation’s recovery will lag behind other major economies
  • vaccines roll out is risk positive, should erode some of the yen’s haven appeal
  • BOJ is years away from any rise in its policy rates, and well behind other major central banks



