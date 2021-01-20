NAB on the tail- and headwinds for oil

Comments from a National Australia Bank analyst on oil, via Reuters update:

On the Biden stimulus plan:

"Certainly the expectation is that will support better growth and better demand in the US"



"That clearly vindicates the move by Saudi Arabia last week to cut 1 million barrels per day of their own production unilaterally for February and March"

"The risk right now is around coronavirus lockdowns. We've seen some countries extending lockdowns." And, in response to the International Energy Agency having cut its outlook for first-quarter oil demand by 580,000 barrels per day, due to tight lockdowns in Europe and border closures to stop soaring Covid-19 infections.

--

This is a reasonable summary for oil as it stands. Be wary of how much of bideen's stimulus plan makes it through Congress. Biden has a majority, a razor thin one in the Senate - any Democrat Senator disagreeing with aspects of the plan and voting against could diminish the size of the stimulus. US politics .... its influence on markets persists.



