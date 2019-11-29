NAFTA finalization stuck on four topics - report
Negotiators continue to talk
Stricter labour standards in Mexico, A stronger dispute settlement mechanism, measures to change patent protections that could rein in drug prices and environmental protection are the four topics that the US, Mexico and Canada continue to discuss in NAFTA talks.
The Globe & Mail reports that Canada and the US may pay to help Mexico build a labour reform and monitoring system. At one point the US had asked for foreign inspectors, something Mexico refused.