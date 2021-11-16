NAHB housing market index 83 versus 80 estimate
US home builder survey
- prior 80.0
Details:
- index is up for the third month in a row
- sales condition up three points 289
- buyer traffic up three points to 68
- sales expectations unchanged at 84
- West +1 point
- Midwest +4 points
- South +4 points
- Northeast+2 points
Challenges for homebuilders include:
- supply chain bottle next
- labor shortage. There are 330,000 open jobs for construction according to the NAHB economist
- lot availability at multi-decade lows