NAHB housing market index 83 versus 80 estimate

US home builder survey

NAHB housing market index
Details:
  • index is up for the third month in a row
  • sales condition up three points 289
  • buyer traffic up three points to 68
  • sales expectations unchanged at 84
  • West +1 point
  • Midwest +4 points 
  • South +4 points
  • Northeast+2 points
Challenges for homebuilders include:
  • supply chain bottle next
  • labor shortage. There are 330,000 open jobs for construction according to the NAHB economist
  • lot availability at multi-decade lows


