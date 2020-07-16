NAHB housing market index for July 72 vs. 61 estimate
- NAHB housing market index rose to 72 vs. 61 estimate. That was up from 58 last month
- single-family home sales present rose to 79 from 63 last month
- single-family home sales in the future showed a rise to 75 from 68
- prospective buyer traffic 58 vs. 43
Robert Dietz, NAHB chief economists said:
New home demand is improving and lower density markets, including small metro areas, rural markets and large metro exurbs, as people seek out larger homes and anticipate more flexibility for telework in the years ahead. The flight to the suburbs is real.Year on year:
- housing market index is up 7 vs. -6 last month
- single family sales Present is up 8 vs. -8 last month
- Single family sales:Future is up 4 vs. -2 last month
- prospective buyer traffic is up 10 vs. -4 last month
Overall a strong report as housing market dynamics rebound from the coronavirus pandemic low.