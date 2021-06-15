NAHB Housing market index for June 81 vs 83 estimate
National Association of Home Builders index for June
- Housing market index 81 vs 83 estimate. Last month 83
- Single family home sales 86 vs 88 in May
- Index of home sales over next 6 months 79 vs 81 in May
- Prospective buyers index 71 vs 73 in May
- The index is at a 10 month low although still near high levels for the index
Chuck Fowke, NAHB Chairman said,
"Higher costs and declining availability for softwood lumber and other building materials pushed down builder sentiment in June. These higher costs have moved some new homes beyond the budget of prospective buyers which has slowed the strong pace of home building. "