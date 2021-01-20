NAHB US housing market index 83 vs 86 expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US housing market index

NAHB US housing market index
  • Prior was 86
  • Single family sales 90 vs 92 prior
  • Six month sales 83 vs 85 prior
  • Prospective buyers 68 vs 73 prior
The index hit an all-time high of 90 in November but it's cooled at a high level into year end. Rates have edged up and the springtime will be the real test.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose