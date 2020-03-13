Nancy Pelosi speaks to the press/nation on the Coronavirus Response Act

Pelosi on coronavirus response act

Speaks on Family First:
  
  • The House will pass the coronavirus response act today
  • The response will revolve around testing, testing and testing
  • The Bill to provide 2 weeks of sick leave
  • Bill will beef up unemployment insurance and bolster food lunch program
  • Bill will provide free virus testing
Pelosi does not take questions.

She is moving forward now. The President will address the press in one hour.  Will he be supportive?
