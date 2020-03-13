Nancy Pelosi speaks to the press/nation on the Coronavirus Response Act
Pelosi on coronavirus response actSpeaks on Family First:
- The House will pass the coronavirus response act today
- The response will revolve around testing, testing and testing
- The Bill to provide 2 weeks of sick leave
- Bill will beef up unemployment insurance and bolster food lunch program
- Bill will provide free virus testing
Pelosi does not take questions.
She is moving forward now. The President will address the press in one hour. Will he be supportive?