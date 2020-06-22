NASDAQ closes at a new all time record level

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Now erases 203 point decline and close higher for the 1st time in 4 days

The major US stock indices are closing the day near highs for the day.
  • The NASDAQ closed at a record high surpassing the previous high of at 10020.35
  • The NASDAQ has closed at a record low for the 20th time in 2020
  • Apple closes at record high
  • Dow industrial average erased a 203 point decline
  • NASDAQ post longest win streak of 2020 (7 trading days)
  • NASDAQ is up around 12% on the year
  • Dow close higher for the 1st time 4 days
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index rose 20.45 points or 0.66% at 3118.19
  • NASDAQ index rose 110.35 points or 1.11% at 10056.42
  • Dow industrial average close up 150.81 points or 0.59% at 26024.23

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose