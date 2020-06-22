NASDAQ closes at a new all time record level

Now erases 203 point decline and close higher for the 1st time in 4 days

The NASDAQ closed at a record high surpassing the previous high of at 10020.35



The NASDAQ has closed at a record low for the 20th time in 2020



Apple closes at record high



Dow industrial average erased a 203 point decline



NASDAQ post longest win streak of 2020 (7 trading days)



NASDAQ is up around 12% on the year



Dow close higher for the 1st time 4 days

The final numbers are showing:

S&P index rose 20.45 points or 0.66% at 3118.19



NASDAQ index rose 110.35 points or 1.11% at 10056.42



Dow industrial average close up 150.81 points or 0.59% at 26024.23



The major US stock indices are closing the day near highs for the day.