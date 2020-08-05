NASDAQ closes at a record close for the 31st time in 2020

Major indices close near session highs





The S&P index closes 2% from its all-time high and is up 4 sessions in a row



The Dow led the way with a 1.39% gain and also closed higher for the 4th consecutive day

A look at the final numbers shows:

S&P index up 21.21 points or 0.64% at 3327.72. The high price reached 3330.77. The low price extended to 3317.37



NASDAQ index closed up 57.23 points or 0.52% at 10998.39. It's high price reached 11002.11. The low price extended to 10943.72



The Dow industrial average surged by 372.84 points or 1.39% to 27201.32. The high price reached 27221.67. The low price extended to 26924.78

Disney was the big winner today after they pivoted movie strategy by announcing they would release the movie Mulan on their Disney+ channel on September 4 at a one-time price of $30 to subscribers.

The NASDAQ index is closing at a record high for the 31st time in 2020. The index moved above the 11,000 level for the 1st time ever, but is closing just below that milestone at 10,998.39.