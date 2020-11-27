NASDAQ/S&P close at record high levels
Major indices close higher on shortened post Thanksgiving trading sessionThe major indices are closing higher with each posting weekly gains.
- 4 day win streak for NASDAQ
- NASDAQ closes at record highs
- S&P index close at a record level
- Dow industrial average on track for its best month since 1987
- The S&P index close at a record level
- The NASDAQ has had a 45 record closes in 2020
A look at the final numbers shows:
- S&P index rose 8.76 points or 0.24% at 3638.39
- NASDAQ index closed up 111.44 points or 0.92% at 12205.24
- Dow industrial average rose and 37.9 points or 0.13% at 29910.32
For the trading week, the NASDAQ index led the major indices.
- S&P index, +1.58%
- Dow industrial average +1.45%
- NASDAQ index +2.53%
If you look at the small cap Russell 2000, it had the biggest gain amongst broad market indices. It rose by 3.92%