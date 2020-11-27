NASDAQ/S&P close at record high levels

Author: Greg Michalowski

Major indices close higher on shortened post Thanksgiving trading session

The major indices are closing higher with each posting weekly gains. 
  • 4 day win streak for NASDAQ
  • NASDAQ closes at record highs
  • S&P index close at a record level
  • Dow industrial average on track for its best month since 1987
  • The NASDAQ has had a 45 record closes in 2020
A look at the final numbers shows:
  • S&P index rose 8.76 points or 0.24% at 3638.39
  • NASDAQ index closed up 111.44 points or 0.92% at 12205.24
  • Dow industrial average rose and 37.9 points or 0.13% at 29910.32
For the trading week, the NASDAQ index led the major indices.
  • S&P index, +1.58%
  • Dow industrial average +1.45%
  • NASDAQ index +2.53%
If you look at the small cap Russell 2000, it had the biggest gain amongst broad market indices. It rose by 3.92%

