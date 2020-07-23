NASDAQ down over 200 points and over 2%

The FAANG stocks are all getting hit.

Facebook, -3.04%

Amazon, -3.38%



Apple, -3.97%



Netflix, -2.44%



Google, -3.38%



Ouch.







Microsoft - not part of FAANG but certainly one of the high flyers - announce better-than-expected earnings after the close last night but is also moved sharply lower. It is currently trading down -3.93%.







Even Tesla which blew away earnings is trading down -4.8%.







A stock that is doing really well today is plain old Whirlpool. They announce their earnings after the close yesterday as well and not only beat but gave better guidance going forward. Their stock is up 9.14% on the day. Anyone need a new washer/dryer? Apparently there's some like hot cakes.





