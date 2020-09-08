Nasdaq futures down 2% as risk remains skittish

Equity investors are nervous upon the return of Wall St from the long weekend

The continued slump in tech futures in the US is also weighing on the overall mood, with S&P 500 futures also down by ~0.5% and European indices are also dragged lower as a result. The DAX is down 0.9% with most indices hovering around 1% losses now.





In turn, this is feeding into some strength in the dollar on the session with the euro, aussie, and kiwi dragged to fresh lows against the greenback currently.





EUR/USD is down to 1.1791 while AUD/USD has lost ground from 0.7300 to 0.7250.



