Nasdaq futures dumped as Treasury yields surge higher

Nasdaq futures fall by 0.9% on the day









In the bigger picture, equities should be able to tolerate a push in yields towards 2% but the pace of the move is arguably what is causing some jitters here.





In any case, I would still expect value to outperform tech as the steeper for longer narrative starts to gather more pace post-Fed today.

There's a thought here that the equities complex may see a bit of a problem with 10-year Treasury yields rising to 1.75% - it is already at 1.72% currently. So, keep an eye on how all of this may turn into a bit more of a risk-off move later today.