Nasdaq futures erase earlier decline as risk keeps steadier so far on the session

Nasdaq futures turn flat while S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% now









After the pullback yesterday, the risk mood is seeing more calm in general so far today as investors are also still holding out hope for US stimulus to pull through.





That said, the bond market is less enthusiastic with 10-year Treasury yields still seen lower by 1.3 bps to 0.923% currently. Elsewhere, major currencies are seeing the dollar and yen keep lower on the session.





EUR/USD is steady around 1.2100 but AUD/USD is up 0.6% to 0.7490 and USD/CAD is down to session lows of 1.2787 from just above 1.2800 earlier in the day.







The yen remains the biggest loser (outside of the pound) as USD/JPY keeps near 104.50 while AUD/JPY is continuing to make its way towards the 31 August high of 78.46.

European indices are also keeping steadier, posting slight gains on the session with the DAX up 0.2% and Eurostoxx up by 0.3% currently.