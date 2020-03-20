Nasdaq futures hit limit-up band of 7,629

Gains to be limited until the cash market opens later

Even in the futures market, the Nasdaq continues to outperform the S&P 500 and the Dow as we see it hit limit-up ahead of the cash market open later today.





The Nasdaq closed with gains of over 2% yesterday, beating out the S&P 500 (+0.5%) and the Dow (+1.0%), as tech stocks soared higher.





That said, S&P 500 and Dow futures are not far away as they are keeping higher by over 4% currently with the risk mood still very much optimistic in European trading.



