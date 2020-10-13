Nasdaq futures pull higher on the session

Nasdaq futures gain by a little over 1% now

Tech stocks stood out yesterday amid murmurs about the SoftBank whale stepping into the picture once again. It looks like we are seeing more of the same today with Nasdaq futures racing higher even as S&P 500 futures are keeping more tepid.

European equities are still a little lower for the most part, with S&P 500 futures down 0.1% but Nasdaq futures are seen gaining by a little over 1% currently.









Once again, the bond market and currencies aren't sharing the enthusiasm with the dollar keeping steadier on the session even though the moves aren't anything to shout about.



