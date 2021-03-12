Nasdaq futures slump 2% as the wild ride continues

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tech bearing the brunt of the rise in yields today

Nasdaq
This is hurting broader sentiment in general as well but not by a whole lot as the rise in yields is sticking around 1.60% for the time being (for 10-year Treasuries).

Nasdaq futures are down 2% with S&P 500 futures down 0.7%, but Dow futures are holding steadier with a slight decline of just 0.1% - for now at least.

European indices are keeping lower closer to the lows but have not really sold off all too heavily, considering the stronger gains posted earlier in the week.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
Elsewhere, the more risk-off mood continues to bolster the dollar as EUR/USD falls to 1.1910 and is testing its 100-hour moving average as highlighted earlier here.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose