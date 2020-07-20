NASDAQ index rises over 2.50% on the day. New record close

The buyers return to Amazon, Microsoft, Tesla ahead of their earnings over the next 2 weeks

The NASDAQ index rose over 2.5% on the day, outpacing small gains in the S&P index and Dow industrial average (which barely closed above unchanged).





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index up 27.11 points or 0.84% to 3251.83. The high price reached 3258.61. The low extended to 3215.16



NASDAQ index closed up 263.90 points or 2.51% at 10767.09. That is a record high close for the NASDAQ index



Dow industrial average closed up 8.92 points or 0.03% at 26680.83. The high price reached 26765.02. The low extended to 26504.20 Leading the way were some of the years biggest gainers including:

Tesla, +9.47% to $1643



Amazon, +7.93%



Microsoft, +4.3% Tesla Microsoft will announce their earnings on Wednesday, July 22. Amazon will announce earnings on Thursday, July 30.







After the close IBM has announced higher earnings on the top and bottom line

