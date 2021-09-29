NASDAQ index cannot hold gains and closes lower for the fourth consecutive day

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

S&P and Dow industrial average closed higher

The NASDAQ index was up as much as 181.4 points or 0.89% at the session highs, but could not sustain the upside momentum and is closing lower for the fourth consecutive day.  The index is down over 5% for the month and on pace for its worst month since September 2020. The Dow Jones and S&P index did closes higher with the S&P snapping a two day losing streak, but each of the indices are well off their highs and nearer its lows for the day. Both the S&P and Dow industrial average are down over 3.0% on the month.

The final numbers are showing:
  • Dow Jones industrial average, +90.73 points or 0.26% at 34390.71
  • S&P index +6.81 points or 0.16% at 4359.45
  • NASDAQ index down 34.23 points or -0.24% at 14512.45
  • the Russell 2000 fell -4.47 points or -0.20% at 2225.31
Looking at the different sectors of the S&P, the winners included:
  • utilities, +1.29%
  • consumer staples, +0.87%
  • healthcare +0.77%
  • real estate +0.67%
on the losing side:
  • materials -0.3%
  • communication services -0.21%
  • technology -0.1%
  • energy -0.01%
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose