NASDAQ index cannot hold gains and closes lower for the fourth consecutive day

S&P and Dow industrial average closed higher





The final numbers are showing:

Dow Jones industrial average, +90.73 points or 0.26% at 34390.71



S&P index +6.81 points or 0.16% at 4359.45



NASDAQ index down 34.23 points or -0.24% at 14512.45



the Russell 2000 fell -4.47 points or -0.20% at 2225.31

Looking at the different sectors of the S&P, the winners included:

utilities, +1.29%



consumer staples, +0.87%



healthcare +0.77%



real estate +0.67%

on the losing side:

materials -0.3%



communication services -0.21%



technology -0.1%



energy -0.01%

The NASDAQ index was up as much as 181.4 points or 0.89% at the session highs, but could not sustain the upside momentum and is closing lower for the fourth consecutive day. The index is down over 5% for the month and on pace for its worst month since September 2020. The Dow Jones and S&P index did closes higher with the S&P snapping a two day losing streak, but each of the indices are well off their highs and nearer its lows for the day. Both the S&P and Dow industrial average are down over 3.0% on the month.