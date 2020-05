Natural resistance level is being tested at the 8900 level

The NASDAQ index has reached the natural resistance level of 8900. The high price just ticked up to 8900.988.







The tech heavy index closed the year at 8972.60. That will be a key level to get to and through. The high price reached 8957 last week before turning back to the downside.





The index is now down -0.82% for the year at current levels.