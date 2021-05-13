NASDAQ index turns negative for the first time today
Down -0.06%The NASDAQ index is now turned negative for the first time today giving up early gains of 1.66%.
Easy come easy go.
US yields remain negative:
- 2 year 0.154%, -0.8 basis points
- five year 0.832%, -3.7 basis points
- 10 year 1.6625%, -2.9 basis points
- 30 year 2.38955%, -5.8 basis points
The treasury auctioned off the 30 year bond at 2.3895% which was higher than the WI at the time of auction of 2.377%.
In the forex, the US dollar has tilted more to the upside. The CHF remains the strongest. The CAD now the weakest (the USDCAD is moving above its 200 hour moving average of 1.21838 for the first time since April 21, and trades up toward the 1.2200 level).