Nasdaq leads the major indices in early equity trading. The Dow is down.

NASDAQ is up. The Dow is down and the S&P is in between.

A few minutes into the opening is showing the NASDAQ leading the charge to the upside. The Dow lags.







The snapshot is currently showing:

S&P index +0.27% at 2790



NASDAQ index up 0.78% at 8459



Dow is now moving lower with the index trading down -100 points or -0.44% at 23401

spot gold up $7.50 or 0.44% $1724.62



WTI crude oil futures is trading up $0.39 or 1.96% at $20.25

In the US debt market the yields are lower with a flatter yield curve: In the US debt market the yields are lower with a flatter yield curve:

2 year 0.194%, -0.2 basis points



5 year 0.328%, -0.9 basis points



10 year 0.603%, -2.8 basis points



30 year 1.224%, -4.0 basis points

The CAD is the strongest, while the EUR is now the weakest of the major currencies. The USD is up on the day, but has give up some of the gains since the NY open.



ForexLive

In other markets near the stock opening, the snapshot is showing