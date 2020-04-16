Nasdaq leads the major indices in early equity trading. The Dow is down.
In other markets near the stock opening, the snapshot is showing
- S&P index +0.27% at 2790
- NASDAQ index up 0.78% at 8459
- Dow is now moving lower with the index trading down -100 points or -0.44% at 23401
- spot gold up $7.50 or 0.44% $1724.62
- WTI crude oil futures is trading up $0.39 or 1.96% at $20.25
- 2 year 0.194%, -0.2 basis points
- 5 year 0.328%, -0.9 basis points
- 10 year 0.603%, -2.8 basis points
- 30 year 1.224%, -4.0 basis points
The CAD is the strongest, while the EUR is now the weakest of the major currencies. The USD is up on the day, but has give up some of the gains since the NY open.