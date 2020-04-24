Nasdaq leads the way to the upside. All major indices fall for the week.

Dow posts a 3 day win streak. All 11 S&P sectors close higher



The final numbers are showing:

Dow, +260 points or 1.11% at 23775.27

S&P index +38.94 points or 1.39% at 2836.74



Nasdaq index +139.77 points or 1.65% at 8634.52

For the week, all 3 major indices closed lower with the NASDAQ outperforming relatively. The numbers for the week show: Dow, -1.93%

S&P, -1.32%



Nasdaq close modestly lower at -0.18%. For the week, some oversized winners included:

Beyond Meat +41.44% as meet distributors close operations due to coronavirus

Rite Aid +22.75%



Papa John's, +10.52%



Lyft, +9.74%



DuPont, +9.23%



Chipotle, +8.23%



Twitter, +7.64%



Facebook, +6.05%



Schlumberger J, +5.3%



IBM +3.83%



Bristol-Myers Squibb, +2.71%



Box, +2.45%



Johnson & Johnson +1.81%



Home Depot, +1.35%



Pfizer, +1.33%

Big decliners for the week included:

Boeing, -16.24%



United Airlines -12.07%



Deutsche Bank, -9.02%



Delta Air Lines, -7.66%



Slack, -7.26%

General Dynamics, -6.5%



Southwest Airlines, -5.93%



Coca-Cola, -5.47%



Walt Disney, -5.16%

Gilead -5.16%



Citigroup, -5.15%



Wells Fargo, -5.11%



Lockheed Martin, -4.93%



American Express, -4.87%



Procter & Gamble, -4.8%



Bank of America, -4.73%



J.P. Morgan, -4.71%



Raytheon technologies, -4.06%



travelers, -4.05%

the major indices all closing higher for the day with the NASDAQ index leading the way to the upside. The Dow industrial average posted a gain for the 3rd day in a row. All 11 sectors of the S&P closed higher.