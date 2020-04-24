Nasdaq leads the way to the upside. All major indices fall for the week.
Dow posts a 3 day win streak. All 11 S&P sectors close higherthe major indices all closing higher for the day with the NASDAQ index leading the way to the upside. The Dow industrial average posted a gain for the 3rd day in a row. All 11 sectors of the S&P closed higher.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow, +260 points or 1.11% at 23775.27
- S&P index +38.94 points or 1.39% at 2836.74
- Nasdaq index +139.77 points or 1.65% at 8634.52
For the week, all 3 major indices closed lower with the NASDAQ outperforming relatively. The numbers for the week show:
- Dow, -1.93%
- S&P, -1.32%
- Nasdaq close modestly lower at -0.18%.
For the week, some oversized winners included:
- Beyond Meat +41.44% as meet distributors close operations due to coronavirus
- Rite Aid +22.75%
- Papa John's, +10.52%
- Lyft, +9.74%
- DuPont, +9.23%
- Chipotle, +8.23%
- Twitter, +7.64%
- Facebook, +6.05%
- Schlumberger J, +5.3%
- IBM +3.83%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb, +2.71%
- Box, +2.45%
- Johnson & Johnson +1.81%
- Home Depot, +1.35%
- Pfizer, +1.33%
Big decliners for the week included:
- Boeing, -16.24%
- United Airlines -12.07%
- Deutsche Bank, -9.02%
- Delta Air Lines, -7.66%
- Slack, -7.26%
- General Dynamics, -6.5%
- Southwest Airlines, -5.93%
- Coca-Cola, -5.47%
- Walt Disney, -5.16%
- Gilead -5.16%
- Citigroup, -5.15%
- Wells Fargo, -5.11%
- Lockheed Martin, -4.93%
- American Express, -4.87%
- Procter & Gamble, -4.8%
- Bank of America, -4.73%
- J.P. Morgan, -4.71%
- Raytheon technologies, -4.06%
- travelers, -4.05%