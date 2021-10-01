NASDAQ looks like it's five day losing streak will be snapped

The NASDAQ index looks like it will break it a five day losing streak. 

Up over 1% on the day.
The tech heavy index is currently up 1.03% or 148.23 points at 14596.81. That comes after trading to a new cycle low down at 14423.16 earlier today. 

At the low, the index had the move down -7.01% from its September all-time high at 15403.44. The index lost 1079 points on the move lower.

Technically, both the 100 day moving average and 38.2% retracement of the move up from the May swing low were broken this week. The 38.2% retracement was at 14483.00. The 100 day moving averages at 14496.17. The current price is back above both of those levels giving the buyers some hope that a low is in place. It would take a move below each to ruin the buyers short term bias on the move back above those levels.
