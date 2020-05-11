NASDAQ now up 1% on the day

Continues the relentless line





The Dow industrial average was down as much as -1.08% at the session lows. The index is currently up 0.08%





The S&P index was down -0.90% at the lows and currently trades up 0.42%.





The NASDAQ index was down -0.75% and currently trades up 1.08%





Looking at the NASDAQ daily chart below, the index is approaching the gap from the weekend starting on February 21. That Gap is between 9322.87 and 9542.32. The high price today of 9222.15 so far is still a bit a ways from the low of that price, but it's getting closer.





Last week, the price traded below its 100 day moving average on Monday at 8696.00, but on Tuesday gapped above and moved steadily higher into the close on Friday. The price last week also was able to extend above the December 31 closing level of 8972.60. Stay above that level going forward and the buyers have to be happy.













the NASDAQ index is now up 1% on the day and the Dow industrial average has joint the S&P index and NASDAQ index in the black.