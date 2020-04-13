NASDAQ posts a 3 day win streak

Some big gainers today included:



Caterpillar, -8.67%



Dupont, -6.01%

American Express, -4.73%

JP Morgan, -4.38%

Raytheon Technologies, -4.23%

Coca-Cola, -4.21%



Bank of America, -3.7%

Boeing -2.90%

Travelers, -2.95%

The earnings season gets underway tomorrow morning, with J.P. Morgan (-4.38% today) reporting before the opening. Below are a list of some of the major releases over the next few days. Tomorrow, in addition to J.P. Morgan, the market will be interested in United Airlines earnings and expectations going forward. The airline industry has been decimated as a result of the coronavirus.

