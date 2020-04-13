NASDAQ posts a 3 day win streak

S&P and Dow industrial average fall and has the worst day since April 3

The NASDAQ composite index close higher and in the process posted a 3 day win streak. The S&P index and Dow industrial average close lower in at its worst day since April 3.

A look at the final numbers are showing:
  • The S&P index -28.19 points or -1.01% at 2761.63
  • The NASDAQ index +38.85 points or +0.48% at 8192.42
  • The Dow industrial average fell -328.60 points or -1.39% at 23390.73.
Some big gainers today included:
  • Tesla, +13.6%
  • Netflix, +6.96%
  • Amazon, +6.07%
  • Beyond Meat, +5.88%
  • AMD, +5.36%
  • Papa Johns, +4.7%
  • Walmart, +2.99%
  • Intel, +2.78%
  • Nvidia, +2.6%
Some decliners today included:
  • Caterpillar, -8.67%
  • Dupont, -6.01%
  • American Express, -4.73%
  • JP Morgan, -4.38%
  • Raytheon Technologies, -4.23%
  • Coca-Cola, -4.21%
  • Bank of America, -3.7%
  • Boeing -2.90%
  • Travelers, -2.95%
The earnings season gets underway tomorrow morning, with J.P. Morgan (-4.38%  today) reporting before the opening. Below are a list of some of the major releases over the next few days.  Tomorrow, in addition to J.P. Morgan, the market will be interested in United Airlines earnings and expectations going forward. The airline industry has been decimated as a result of the coronavirus.

Tuesday, April 14
  • JB Hunt
  • Johnson and Johnson
  • JP Morgan
  • United Airlines
  • Wells Fargo
Wednesday April 15
  • Bank of America
  • Bed Bath and Beyond
  • Charles Schwab
  • Citigroup
  • Goldman Sachs
  • Morgan Stanley
  • PNC Financial
  • UnitedHealth
  • US Bancorp
Thursday, April 16
  • Bank of NY Mellon
  • Blackstone Group
  • Honeywell
  • Intuitive Surgical
Friday, Apirl 17
  • Schlumberger
  • State Street 


