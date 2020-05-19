Nasdaq set to unveil new restrictions on initial public offerings
Reuters report the exchange is will require companies from some countries to raise $25 million in their IPO or, alternatively, at least a quarter of their post-listing market capitalization
- citing unnamed sources
Adds Reuters:
- move that will make it more difficult for some Chinese companies to debut on its stock exchange
- move is being driven largely by concerns about some of the Chinese IPO hopefuls' lack of accounting transparency and close ties to powerful insiders, the sources said.