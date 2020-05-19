Nasdaq set to unveil new restrictions on initial public offerings

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters report the exchange is will require companies from some countries to raise $25 million in their IPO or, alternatively, at least a quarter of their post-listing market capitalization

Adds Reuters:

  • move that will make it more difficult for some Chinese companies to debut on its stock exchange
  • move is being driven largely by concerns about some of the Chinese IPO hopefuls' lack of accounting transparency and close ties to powerful insiders, the sources said.



See here for global coronavirus case data
