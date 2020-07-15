Nasdaq turns negative as the mood sours in US stock markets

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

High flying tech starting to crack

High flying tech starting to crack
The mood in equity markets is shifting. The S&P 500 was able to briefly break above the June high of 3233 to hit 3238 but has now fallen to 3208. It's now up just 12 points.

Leading the way lower are tech stocks, particularly the momentum high-flying names. Tesla is down 3% and the Nasdaq as a whole is down 0.25%.

Value is still doing well with the Russell 2000 up almost 3% but the market dynamics are clearly changing.

That said, there were a number of fakeouts yesterday before US stocks surged late in the day. It's a tough market.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose