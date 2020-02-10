NASDAQ up over 1% as the juggernaut continues

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Up over 100 points with a few minutes 

As the market moves to the close, the NASDAQ index is now over 1%. For the year the NASDAQ index is already up 7.26%. That leads the major indices by a good margin as the S&P 500 is only up 3.71% the Dow industrial average is up 2.53%.
