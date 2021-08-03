Nat. Econ. Council Deese: Infrastructure bill is a big opportunity
NEC Brian Deese on CNBC.
The director of the National economic Council Brian Deese is no CNBC. His comments are in line with what you'd expect from a White House official:
- we are confident we can get infrastructure deal done soon
- US is experiencing historic economic growth
- infrastructure bill is a big opportunity
- optimistic about infrastructure bill
- anticipate modifications in bill
- Biden administration is focused on unclogging the bottlenecks in the supply chain
- Focused on building the domestic ability to avert
- The Biden plan is fully paid for
- Administration's focus is not on the stock market as a proxy for success