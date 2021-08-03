Nat. Econ. Council Deese: Infrastructure bill is a big opportunity

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

NEC Brian Deese on CNBC.

NEC Brian Deese on CNBC.
The director of the National economic Council Brian Deese is no CNBC. His comments are in line with what you'd expect from a White House official:
  • we are confident we can get infrastructure deal done soon
  • US is experiencing historic economic growth
  • infrastructure bill is a big opportunity
  • optimistic about infrastructure bill
  • anticipate modifications in bill
  • Biden administration is focused on unclogging the bottlenecks in the supply chain
  • Focused on building the domestic ability to avert 
  • The Biden plan is fully paid for
  • Administration's focus is not on the stock market as a proxy for success

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose