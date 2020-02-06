National Australia Bank business survey for Q4: -1Business confidence (prior -1)

This is not the monthly survey from NAB but a quarterly one.

The monthly is of more focus.





Business confidence comes in at -1

(prior -1, revised from -2)

Not really high five material but the improvement and the revision to the previous at least some consolation.





NAB's highlights for the quarter (in summary):

Business conditions (an average of trading conditions/sales, profitability and employment) rose 2pts to +4 index points

Business confidence was unchanged at -1 index points in Q4

Leading indicators softened somewhat in the quarter, with expected business conditions declining at the 3 and 12-month horizons. Expected capex in 12 months was flat, while capacity utilisation declined

Labour indicators were mixed - employment index was unchanged and remains above average. However, expectations at the 3-month horizon declined, while expectations a year out also edged lower

Survey measures of inflation pressures remain modest



