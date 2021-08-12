National Australia Bank expect a strong bounce for economy once restrictions eased
Comments from NAB CEO McEwan on the bank's quarterly report.
- warned the recent outbreaks of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns were creating uncertainties for some customers
- optimistic about the long-term outlook for Australia and New Zealand
- "The strong economic growth leading into this period, ongoing government support and customers' relatively healthy starting positions give us confidence that once restrictions are eased, the economy will again bounce back"
