National security law news ... this time its the US re chip shortage

Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration is considering invoking a US national security law to force companies in the semiconductor supply chain to provide information on inventory and sales of chips

Reuters have info up on some less extreme measures too. US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and White House National Economic Council director met with major companies on Thursday to discuss ways to overcome the semiconductor chip

General Motors

Ford

Apple

Daimler

Micron

Microsoft (MSFT.O)

among the big names.





The White House plans to release a voluntary request for information this week to get better information on the chips problem from industry and potential solutions to supply chain issues.





