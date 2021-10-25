Natural gas gets a boost over $6 on weather forecasts

Brace yourselves, winter is coming





Oil reversed midway through the day to finish flat but natural gas hasn't given back an inch. It's set to finish +10% higher and the catalyst appears to be growing calls for cold weather.





Japan's weather service continues to highlight La Nina forming and says there's only a 20-30% of a normal winter with other models showing it will be colder than normal. There are forecasts for sub-zero temperatures in the UK within days.





This isn't just a natural gas trade anymore, a portion of the global economic recovery hangs in the balance. Beyond that, there are a multitude of political considerations.





