Natural gas makes a move to the upside in 6% jump

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Shale questions mounting

A forecast for cool weather in the US has given a big lift to battered natural gas prices. Gas prices are down about 25% from a year ago but up more than 6% today with the NOAA forecasting colder-than-normal temperatures in the US from Nov 2-6. That will mean more demand for heating.

At the start of the month, I wrote about the trend in natural gas strength in Oct-Nov and the technicals could also now be a tailwind. The rally today completed an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart. The measured target is about $2.60, which is a further 7% rally from here.
Shale questions mounting

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose