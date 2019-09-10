Peter Navarro on CNBC:





Wants to get USMCA done in 30-60 days

So many times in the past year-and-a-half the news has been wrong

Investors should play the long game

They're manipulating their currency down into the toilet

They're losing their supply chain faster than you can say 'Trump tariffs'

We need to be patient with regards to US-China trade negotiations

The tariffs are our best defense against Chinese aggression



China' state-run paper singled out Navarro in a commentary today, calling his recent comments 'lies' that hinder trade negotiations.





"All these preposterous comments are not constructive at all, and go against the larger direction of the two sides taking real action to create favorable conditions for the negotiations," Beijing's state-run People's Daily wrote in a commentary Tuesday.





What's drawn China's ire is his repetition of his seven deadly sins of China on trade and the economy. He explicitly repeated those again on CNBC.





Notably, he played down his China hawkishness.

