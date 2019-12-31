US trade representative Peter Navarro speaking on CNBC









China just 1 of several trade deals



China phase I deal in the bank



We look forward to more trade deals in 2020



Expects UK, Vietnam, Europe trade talks in 2020



China deal has intellectual property theft pieces that were agreed and may



In China deal have a base application for technology transfers



In China deal financial market access for banks and insurance companies



Have 200 billion dollars of purchases from China on March 2017 baseline which should take a big chunk out of the US trade deficit with China



Should be able to get deal signed in January



Cyber espionage is intolerable and the key issue for 2020.



Sees closer to 3% GDP growth in 2020



US has concerns about Huawei hardware, software



Sees consumers been the anchor for growth in 2020

we are going to get a lift in the trade balance



The sleeper in growth is the government.

Tariffs have done a tremendous job of bringing in more investment. Cites auto.



It will be the roaring 2020s

Sees 32,000 Dow as a conservative target for the end of 2020

Structurally the US is down through the 20s. Should bring down the deficit.



What is missing in the China deal is cyber intrusions into our business interests



Will spend a lot of time looking at counterfeits and trying to fix that problem with China



Expects the NASDAQ to outperform the Dow. Boeing has been a drag



Navarro had a lot to cheer on his end of year interview on CNBC on the economy and the trade. He expects more in 2020.