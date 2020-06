Numpty Navarro again . The White House trade adviser who messed up on his comments earlier in the week when he said the trade deal with China was 'over'. It isn't.

Says Trump has directed US Trade Representative to monitor whether China is buying US lobsters under phase 1 trade deal or he may impose reciprocal tariffs

says US Agriculture department will set up assistance program for US lobster fishermen

says Trump signed proclamation on Wednesday to protect US lobster industry

Looks like Trump has directed this dunce to focus his effort on overseeing trade in aquatic creatures. Let's see how he goes.