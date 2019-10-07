NBA / China / Hong Kong …. in the context of trade talks will this escalate?
An NBA (Houston Rockets) general manager (Daryl Morey) tweeted in support of the protests in Hong Kong.
- Morey deleted the tweet
- Houston owner Tilman Fertitta tweeted that Morey doesn't speak for the Rockets
- China's basketball association cut its ties with the Rockets
- Chinese sponsors pulled money from team
- Chinese broadcasters sadi they woudnt air Houston games
- People's Daily published an editorial
Anyway, in case you've missed this. Its all over the media, but it hasn't really seeped into financial media. Just a heads up if it complicates the lead up to US-China trade talks schedule d to being again on Thursday.