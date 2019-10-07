NBA / China / Hong Kong …. in the context of trade talks will this escalate?

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An NBA (Houston Rockets) general manager (Daryl Morey) tweeted in support of the protests in Hong Kong.

  • Morey deleted the tweet
  • Houston owner Tilman Fertitta tweeted that Morey doesn't speak for the Rockets
  • China's basketball association cut its ties with the Rockets
  • Chinese sponsors pulled money from team
  • Chinese broadcasters sadi they woudnt air Houston games
  • People's Daily published an editorial 
Anyway, in case you've missed this. Its all over the media, but it hasn't really seeped into financial media. Just a heads up if it complicates the lead up to US-China trade talks schedule d to being again on Thursday. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose