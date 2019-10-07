NBA / China / Hong Kong …. in the context of trade talks will this escalate?

An NBA (Houston Rockets) general manager (Daryl Morey) tweeted in support of the protests in Hong Kong.

Morey deleted the tweet

Houston owner Tilman Fertitta tweeted that Morey doesn't speak for the Rockets

China's basketball association cut its ties with the Rockets

Chinese sponsors pulled money from team

Chinese broadcasters sadi they woudnt air Houston games

People's Daily published an editorial



Anyway, in case you've missed this. Its all over the media, but it hasn't really seeped into financial media. Just a heads up if it complicates the lead up to US-China trade talks schedule d to being again on Thursday.



