NBC projects Biden to win Texas Democratic primary

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A southern sweep for Biden

Sanders may take California but Biden's impressive victories in other states is the main talking point on Super Tuesday.

The perceived more market-friendly outcome with Biden being the front-runner is part of the reason helping US futures keep up a more cheerful mood so far today.

E-minis are currently up by 1.2% as we look towards the start of European trading.

Update (0702 GMT): It is confirmed now. Joe Biden wins the Texas Democratic preliminary.

