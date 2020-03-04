NBC projects Biden to win Texas Democratic primary

A southern sweep for Biden

Sanders may take California but Biden's impressive victories in other states is the main talking point on Super Tuesday.





The perceived more market-friendly outcome with Biden being the front-runner is part of the reason helping US futures keep up a more cheerful mood so far today.





E-minis are currently up by 1.2% as we look towards the start of European trading.





Update (0702 GMT): It is confirmed now. Joe Biden wins the Texas Democratic preliminary.



