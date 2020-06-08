NBER says US recession began in February

Business Dating Cycle Committee says contraction ongoing

The US National Bureau of Economic Research says the American economy fell into recession in February to end an expansion that started in June 2009.





It was the longest expansion in US history at 128 months.





In determining the date of the monthly peak, the committee considers a number of indicators of employment and production. The committee normally views the payroll employment measure, which is based on a large survey of employers, as the most reliable comprehensive estimate of employment. This series reached a clear peak in February.



There's no magic in determining a recession but the NBER generally gets the privilege of making the call in the US.



