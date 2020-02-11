NZD traders - not for the diary - NZ budget due May 24.
New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson speaking in parliament
Setting the date for the budget.
- Says the coronavirus will impact on GDP, too early to say the extent of the impact
