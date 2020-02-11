NZD traders - not for the diary - NZ budget due May 24.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson speaking in parliament 

Setting the date for the budget.
  
  • Says the coronavirus will impact on GDP, too early to say the extent of the impact 

ps. Today is RBNZ day - policy announcement due at 0100GMT. I'll have more to come on this separately but for previously posted info:



