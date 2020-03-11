NCAA basketball tournament to be played without fans

That will be weird....It won't be a shining moment.













The NCAA basketball tournament will be played without fans.





This week, there will be major conference tournaments leading to the seeding and tournament which will start next week. So far, the major conference tournaments have not announced that they will go fanless.





It will be weird and certainly a drag economically for the host cities. The city of Atlanta is the host city for the Final 4 this year.





It will also put a damper on the traditional "One Shining Moment" video. What ever will it be like without some of the traditional clips of crazy fans, cheerleaders. mascots and wild celebrations spurred on by those in attendance.





It's a March Madness like no other....







