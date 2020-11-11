NCAA football feeling the impact from Covid
The SEC has postponed 4 games this week (8 of 14 teams not playing)The NCAA football is feeling the impact from Covid (college football). The SEC just announced that the Georgia - Missouri game has been postponed due to Covid. That joins Alabama vs LSU, Texas A&M vs Tennessee and Auburn vs Mississippi.
Other games postponed this weekend include:
- Air Force vs. Wyoming
- Memphis vs. Navy
- UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State
The Cal vs Arizona State game (they play in the Pac12 conference) is in jeopardy of being cancelled due to the local covid rules requiring quarantine for contact tracing purposes. A Cal player tested positive earlier last week. As a result the entire defensive line was quarantined for the 14 day mandate. Cals game vs. Washington was called off last weekend and it may be the same story this week.
The SEC and ACC teams (teams in the south in the USA) are playing their games in front of reduced attendance (20 to 25% of normal attendance) but are separated in the stadiums. Nevertheless, there can be exceptions to that rule.
After Notre Dame upset #1 Clemson in a thrilling double overtime game on Saturday, the fans stormed the field. Here is the shot of that celebration.
In contrast the Pac 12 and Big 10 are playing in mostly empty stadiums. The Colorado vs UCLA game was played with only player and coach families allowed in the stadium (and limited family members allowed).
However, as noted above with Cal, the local rules can shut down a team because of one player.