India records world's highest single-day tally of coronavirus cases, exceeding 300,000 infections

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

India tops the US' record of the highest one-day surge in virus cases

The cases reported today in India stood at 314,835, beating out the record single-day tally by the US previously of 314,312 cases on 21 December.

While the market may continue to look past virus worries in general, the news is certainly disconcerting especially with talk of a a 'double mutant' variant starting to do the rounds - which may be more widespread moving forward.

This is certainly one rather troubling chart just from the look of it:

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
India
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose