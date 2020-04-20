Near contract oil (CL) now under $15,50!

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Repeating myself for those who do not understand, the volume of trade has shifted to the June contract

This sub $16 price is for the close contract that expires tomorrow.
Its still real trade, just this contract is not where the bulk of interest its.

June contract lower also, plunging under $23 

In the good old days the lower oil price would be attractive, sort of like a 'tax cut' for consumers, but now that folks in DMs are nearly all locked in their homes and not so may people driving the benefit of a lower oil price is not so much. 

CL May contract now $14.50 ish!   

