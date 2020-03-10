South Korean news organisation reports nearly 200 North Korean soldiers have died from coronavirus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Daily NK say the Covid-19 virus killed 180 North Korean soldiers in January and February 

  • And that another 3,700 military personnel are in quarantine
Yonhap say almost 10,000 people in total in NK have been quarantined (nearly 4,000 have been released since they did not present symptoms).

The South China Morning Post convey the news, which is just awful if true. 
  • Daily NK attributed its information to a medical corp report from within the North Korean military
  • Officials are looking into increasing the soldiers' supply of food so their bodies are better equipped to resist Covid-19

