South Korean news organisation reports nearly 200 North Korean soldiers have died from coronavirus

Daily NK say the Covid-19 virus killed 180 North Korean soldiers in January and February

And that another 3,700 military personnel are in quarantine

Yonhap say almost 10,000 people in total in NK have been quarantined (nearly 4,000 have been released since they did not present symptoms).





Daily NK attributed its information to a medical corp report from within the North Korean military

Officials are looking into increasing the soldiers' supply of food so their bodies are better equipped to resist Covid-19











