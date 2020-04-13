Nearly 6 million Canadians have applied for emergency unemployment aid. What that says about the US

Let's put that number into perspective

The March employment report for Canada showed the economy losing 1.01 million jobs but that just scratches the surface. The survey data was collected March 15-21.





Government data released today shows that 5.97 million Canadians have now applied for emergency unemployment aid.





To put that into perspective, Canada is about one-tenth the size of the US. The US has reported about 16.7 million jobless claims. To reach Canadian levels they would have to hit nearly 60 million.



Why the difference? A big part of the reason is technology. Canada's unemployment system is mostly Federal and largely automated. The US system is a mish-mash of state systems. There are many reports about jammed phone lines and broken systems.





Kaula Carr's job in Arizona disappeared in March when the restaurant where she worked laid off staff in response to the coronavirus crisis. She and her young daughter are eligible for public assistance, ranging from food stamps to Medicaid, to help soften the blow. But after Ms. Carr spent hours filling out forms and uploading dozens of documents, the online system crashed. "I want to cry," she texted her aunt. "They make it impossible to actually get assistance."



The issue for markets is that people may be assuming that 16-20 millions of Americans are out of work because of the virus while the reality is likely much closer to the Canadian levels.





For even more perspective, Canada's labour force before the crisis was 19.2 million workers. A drop of 6 million puts true unemployment over 35% already.





The thing is, the numbers in neither country are unlikely to ever show that because in order to be 'unemployed' you have to be looking for work and many of those not working now are 'not looking' temporarily because of the virus.







The market is focused on many positive right now but I think the picture of the economic damage is understated. It may be that corporate earnings and guidance in the next few weeks paints a clearer (and bleaker) picture of what's really going on.





We hear from JPMorgan, Johnson & Johnson, Fastenal and Wells Fargo tomorrow.







