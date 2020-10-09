NEC Director: Pres. Trump want to do a deal on stimulus . Pres. Trump...."Go Big!"

Same old story

Kudlow is saying the Pres. wants to do a stimulus deal (PS he also wants to prop up the stock market).





The Republicans are thought to be upping the stimulus to $1.8T from $1.6T. This is still short of the Dems.





Stocks are trading at new session highs.





S&P index is up 30.28 points or 0.88% at 3477.13

NASDAQ index is up 133 points or 1.16% at 11554

Dow industrial average is up 213 points or 0.75% at 28639.18 PS Pres. Trump is now tweeting:













